Jaida Parker Taps Out Nattie, Wins Submission Match At WWE NXT Heatwave 2026

Jaida Parker made the "Lowkey Legend" and submission specialist Nattie tap out at "WWE NXT" Heatwave.

Tensions between the two immediately came to the forefront as they brawled around the ringside area during their Submission Match. It eventually ended with Parker dropping Nattie with a suplex on the floor.

Back from commercial break, Parker continued her attack with a stomp to Nattie's throat. Karmen Petrovic, however, stopped it by distracting the referee. This allowed Nattie to back Parker into the ropes. As Petrovic distracted the referee once more, Nikkita Lyons then yanked Parker's hair.

Much to Lyons' surprise, Petrovic later left the ringside area when her AAA family appeared on the stage behind them. Back in the ring, Nattie fired off right hands on the rising "NXT" star. When she looked to follow with a Sharpshooter, Parker launched her into the corner and clocked her with a pair of lariats. Parker followed with a series of chops in the corner and her signature seated senton. Nattie dodged the hip attack that followed, only to find herself locked in the Rings of Saturn right after.

The final moments saw Lyons kick Parker to the floor and Thea Hail ran down to fend her off. With Nattie and Parker then left to fight in the ring one-on-one, the latter chopped the former's knee and locked in a Sharpshooter of her own. When Nattie reached the bottom rope, Parker immediately pulled her back to the center. The WWE veteran's efforts to power through proved unsuccessful as she ultimately tapped out instead.