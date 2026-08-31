TNA Impact Ratings & Viewership Report: 8/20/2026

The "TNA Impact" go-home show for the Lockdown pay-per-view, aired on August 20, 206 saw viewership and ratings decline.

The show's average viewership dipped compared to the previous week, falling below the 200,000 mark. "Wrestlenomics" reports that the show drew 188,000 viewers, a significant drop from the previous week's viewership of 203,000. The number was also considerably lower than the four-week average viewership for "Impact," which stood at 230,000 before the August 20 show.

The key demographic rating for the show was also disappointing, as it dropped from 0.04 for the August 13 show to 0.02 for the show broadcast on August 20.

The main event of the August 20 show was an eight-man tag team match between two teams that were set to face their opponents in singles or tag team matches at Lockdown. The Hardys joined forces with Elijah and Moose to get the better of their Lockdown opponents, The Nemeths, and AJ Francis and Frankie Kazarian — the respective opponents of Elijah and Moose at the pay-per-view — with The Hardys and co. coming out victorious.

Also on the August 20 show were singles clashes between Brian Myers and Fabian Aichner, and Jada Stone and Heather By Elegance.