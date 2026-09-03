WWE HOFer Trish Stratus Reveals The Moment When She Began To Feel Like A Wrestler

In the case of Trish Stratus, the privilege to call herself a wrestler was more like a marathon than a sprint within her tenure. And while many might say the moment they could call themselves a wrestler was when they won their first piece of pinnacle gold in their respective division, the former seven-time WWE Women's Champion said hers came when taking a chair shot to the head.

"It took me a long time for me to call myself a wrestler," the Hall of Famer told Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast. "Maybe, I can say a moment; when I got a steel chair to the head...So, me and Victoria are doing this hardcore match. We're telling these amazing stories and we're feeling it...We had to convey how important we feel it would be to our storytelling. We got the chair shot, and it was awesome. What a weird thing to say. Well, I got smacked on the skull with that steel chair. I knew I made it."

The specific chair shot Stratus was referring to happened at Survivor Series 2002, when she put her Women's Championship on the line in a hardcore match against Victoria, where Victoria toppled the champion. During their match, Stratus forgot to put her hands up in time, causing that sudden crack to her face. Nonetheless, despite the outcome, both Stratus and Victoria made history, as it was the first time a woman took a chair shot in WWE history.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.