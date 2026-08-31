Alex Windsor Shares Thoughts On Tag Partner Jamie Hayter Pursuing AEW World Title

This past April, Alex Windsor had her first opportunity to capture the AEW Women's World Title when she stood toe-to-toe with the champion at the time, Thekla at the Spring BreakThru edition of "AEW Collision." Despite being unable to defeat Thekla, Windsor was beyond thrilled to have challenged for the world title, and throughout the remainder of the year she's continued to grow as a singles competitor, but also in the tag team division alongside her Brawling Birds partner, Jamie Hayter. During a recent interview with "The Wrestling Classic," Windsor reflected on her AEW Women's World Title match with Thekla and commented on she and Hayter having the ability to be successful on both a singles and tag team level.

"It's always an honor to be able to challenge for a championship, and although I didn't win, to be able to say that I put up a bloody good fight against her, no one can take that away from me. And, there's always the opportunity and the chance to go off and do singles matches. And, I think we are a very solid tag team. I think there's always space to have our own aspirations and I'll support her if there's anything she wants to do as a singles runner. I'm sure vice versa as well. So, it's good knowing that we are as solid as a team we are. We can also hold our own individually as well."

This past weekend at AEW All In: London, Windsor and Hayter won gold for the first time together by defeating the Divine Dominion for the women's tag team titles, and now that they're champions, it remains to be seen if achieving success in the singles division is still a priority for both competitors.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.