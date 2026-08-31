Xia Brookside Recalls Learning She Was Planned To Win TNA Knockouts World Title

At "TNA Lockdown", Xia Brookside retained the Knockouts Championship over Elayna Black after throwing chalk dust in her face and rolling her up. The second-generation wrestler initially won the title from Léi Ying Lee at Slammiversary.

During an interview with "Daily Star", Brookside said she learned she'd be winning the title about a month before and that it was surreal. "I didn't tell anyone. I didn't say anything because I didn't believe it. And I'm also not going to get excited about something that could be taken away like that (snaps fingers). It's one of those things you don't believe until the bell has rung and you are holding it."

After winning the title, Brookside experienced imposter syndrome for the first week. "I didn't get the emotions after the match. I didn't come back and start crying." Following the next set of tapings, she had a rematch. Following that match, she bawled backstage. "It finally sunk in. Like, the story was wrapped up. I'm holding the Knockouts World Championship and it all just hit me at once. It was disbelief, imposter syndrome, and full dramatics."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Daily Star and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.