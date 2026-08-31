WWE's Rey Fenix Comments On Penta Match, Potentially Facing Roman Reigns

Tonight on "WWE Raw," Rey Fenix will face his real-life brother Penta to determine who will be the man to face "The OTC" Roman Reigns for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the September 14 edition of "Raw" in Mexico City. Calling Penta the best opponent he's ever had the pleasure to step in the ring with, Fenix reflects on where his head is hours before this monumental match.

"I believe in my brother. I am so proud [of] him and all of his hard work he does," the two-time AAA World Cruiserweight Champion told "Busted Open Radio." "It's an opportunity, once-in-a-lifetime. We understand. My brother understands the decision we're in now. I totally understand if my brother beats me, if my brother wins the match. I would feel proud about my job. I'd think every time I stepped in the ring, I always try to do my best. Of course...I have to put in double the energy, my soul, my body, because this is not only a match, this is a dream. This is a dream come true...If my brother won the match, I would be happy for him, and I'll be happy for me because I know I did my best."

For 22 years, Penta and Fenix knew their destiny was to bring lucha libre to the mainstream. Tonight's match isn't like the ones they've had in the past in Lucha Underground, AEW, or AAA, to name a few, this is a make it or break it moment. But for Fenix, he is ready to prove that his ability is on par with Reigns'.

Tonight's episode of "Raw" was taped this past Friday in Cleveland, Ohio. Spoilers for who wins this contest is available here.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.