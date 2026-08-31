AEW Champ Mercedes Mone Offers Injury Update Following All In Victory

This past Sunday at AEW All In: London, Mercedes Mone finally captured the AEW Women's World Title when she put an end to Willow Nightingale's 35-day reign, but it didn't come without a cost, as the "CEO" suffered a bloodied nose upon her victory. Following the match, Mone shared an update regarding her injury, revealing at the AEW All In Post Show Media Scrum that the medical team confirmed she broke her nose against Nightingale.

"I haven't even had time to process holding this because I was just so focused on taking f*****g Willow's smile and ending her career ... I finally get to look at this because straight after the match I had to go to the doctors and get stitches for my nose that she broke ... this is something that I've wanted for so long and to be able to really say I am the CEO of the AEW women's division, I'm honored."

Mone was busted open during the early stages of the match, and she confirmed that she broke her nose just minutes into the championship bout, claiming that her blood feud with Nightingale is what led to the level of physicality that was on display last night.

"Right in the f*****g beginning, did you not watch? Me and Willow have had it out for each other since the day that we met. And today was just all of our emotions, all of our frustrations, all of our history was just right there in the ring and we gave it all to each other. She legit beat my ass all over the ring, but I beat her harder."

Although Mone got hurt at All In, Nightingale entered the contest with a pre-existing injury, as she wrestled the entire match with a broken left hand. At this time, it's uncertain if either women will be taking time off in the near future to tend to their respective injuries.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.