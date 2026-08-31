AEW All In London 2026: Biggest Winners & Losers
AEW All In London 2026 is officially on the books, in the pocket, and out of sight as the curtain was drawn on what was effectively the season finale to the past year of programming for All Elite Wrestling.
With the backdrop of the Wembley Stadium arch and an overcast London sky that really tried to spoil the festivities early doors by raining (why they didn't shut the roof I will never know), AEW gave its fans another home run pay-per-view to sit along side the likes of Revolution and Double or Nothing as a show that will go a long way in making new fans out of those who have been tempted to dive in to AEW this year, while also giving the current fans the moments they have patiently waited for over the past few weeks, months, and in some cases, years.
Will Ospreay and Mercedes Mone ascended to the top of their respective mountains. The former New Day reached a New Level with a debut that falls into the category of worst kept secrets in wrestling history, as opposed to the return of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., which no one saw it coming. You can read all of the gory details from what happened on the AEW All In 2026 Results page, and our amazing staff broke the show down even further by revealing what they loved and hated about All In 2026. All that's left now is to dish out some winners and losers!
We've all read enough of these by now to get the general idea of things. You can be a winner in defeat, a loser in victory, or quite literally be a winner or loser by simply winning or losing. As always, the comment section is open below to post your own thoughts.
So let's quit yapping and reveal some of the biggest winners and losers from AEW All In London 2026!
Winner: Will Ospreay
Well who didn't see this coming?
Since the day Will Ospreay signed with All Elite Wrestling, two questions have followed him and the company around. When is he going to headline Wembley Stadium? And when he does, will he win the AEW World Championship? Both of those questions got answered last night and in the most emphatic way possible.
I understand the hate that Ospreay gets. He's almost too perfect a wrestler — one who can do the most incredible things in the most incredible ways — that people briefly get taken out of the moment because saying "Well he obviously practiced that like 58 times," or the classic "He wouldn't do that in a real fight." You're right, he probably wouldn't do a Stormbreaker or a Springboard Forearm in a real fight, but the difference is he isn't in a real fight with Kenny Omega. Both guys are telling a story that can only really be told through the physicality of a wrestling match.
Truth be told, I actually wanted Omega to win last night; he's one of my guys but I look back on the Cody Rhodes situation in WWE where he lost the first time to Roman Reigns which ultimately made the pay-off a year later even bigger. But then I saw that entrance to the sound of "Baba O'Riley" by The Who and I had the same thought as all of the people Ospreay passed on the way to entrance ramp: go get that title Will.
That's why Ospreay is a winner. Not just because he literally won, but because if he won me over, he probably won a lot of other people over too. Now he gets to kickstart what feels like a new season of AEW programming as the face of the company, and it's going to be an interesting ride to say the least.
Loser: Hangman Adam Page
With a card like All In London, not everyone is going to make it to the main card. There's only a certain number of spots and some people are going to be left off the show, but when you look at what's happened with Hangman Page since he returned to AEW, he is nowhere near where he was just one year ago.
Last year, he main evented All In Texas in one of the biggest feel good moments in the company's short history. Finally, Hangman Page is going to be treated like the main event star everyone knew he could be. Now look at this year's All In, he's one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions, wrestling in a thrown together battle royale designed to platform the debuting New Level, and he isn't even in the final stretch to keep his forever-feud with Swerve Strickland going.
Obviously, a lot of the leg work that goes into planning a show like All In is done throughout the middle of the year, and Hangman wasn't on television for that period of time. In theory, he hasn't been a main event player since he lost to MJF at Revolution, and now that he can't challenge for the AEW World Championship, it was always going to be a slim chance he gets to be in a featured spot. But this, this is a fall from grace if I've ever seen one.
AEW World Champion less than a year ago, to the pre-show where he's in a thrown together trio, which is cool on paper — don't get me wrong — but so far away from where he should be. Whether or not old pictures with some old friends have soured people on Hangman to the point where no one wants around anymore remains to be seen, but going from the king of the castle not almost not being in castle at all one year later is something AEW needs to address before the year is out.
Winner: The Tag Team Division
Cast your minds back to 2024 for just a second.
AEW is on a downswing momentum-wise, the wrestling world seems to be against the company at every turn, and no matter how many bangers the wrestlers produce, things just keep going downhill. At that time, one of the biggest criticisms of AEW was once one of its biggest strengths, the tag team division, something that when AEW formed in 2019, it looked to champion and bring back to prominence. If you need any proof of this, just go back and look at the first-ever tag team Casino Gauntlet from 2024, it really was stinky back then.
Fast forward to the conclusion of match between Adam Copeland, Christian Cage and the Young Bucks, in which you had five teams that could genuinely make the argument of being the best of their respective generations all standing in the ring together. That is what you call a tag team division.
For the first time in a long time, AEW's tag team division actually feels like it's got some meat on the bones. You have the grizzled veterans in Cope and Cage at the top, the returning FTR, the always dependable Young Bucks, the introduction of the Motor City Machine Guns, and the even more recent introduction of the New Level. That is a murderer's row of talent which is backed up by all those teams who occupied other spots on the show.: the Hurt Syndicate, any combination of the Don Callis Family, even all the guys in the Trios Roulette Royale could splinter off and be competitive tag teams, that division is thriving right now.
As for the AEW World Tag Team Championship match itself, it was good. Not the generational dream match that everyone thought it would be, but it was good. However, now every team has the chance to claim two prizes by beating Cope & Cage. The titles themselves, and the honor of being the team to likely retire the former Edge and Christian before they waltz off into the Canadian sunset.
Loser: Thekla
There was a point over the summer when if you had said that Thekla should not only be in the AEW Women's World Championship match at Wembley Stadium but perhaps win it, I don't think anyone would have argued with you.
She was putting together an excellent catalogue of matches, had firmly established herself as one of the most visually striking performers on television, and as time went on, even her promos made her stand out as someone who was a bit unhinged but in control enough to stay at the top of the pile. Then she lost the AEW Women's World Championship to Willow Nightingale at AEW Redemption and she went from being an almost guaranteed-lock for All In London, to not even having a match and settling for a nothing promo on the Buy-In pre-show.
I want to show you guys a post Thekla put out on her X page after the Willow Nightingale/Mercedes Mone match. She said "One b****'s gotta broken hand, the other one's got a busted face...just give me my title back already." Fighting talk, but also, kind of a self-burn at the same time. Willow did walk into Wembley with a broken hand, Mercedes did break her nose during the match, and Thekla, the world champion a month earlier who is 100% healthy, wasn't even on the show. She can spin it however she wants, but for Thekla, that's really not a good thing.
Of course, we as wrestling fans are impatient about a lot of things, and with Willow most likely on the shelf again to repair her broken hand, a feud between Thekla and Mercedes could be on the cards. But for what she put together on the road to All In London, the fact that the "Toxic Spider" was left holding nothing but a microphone and a spicy margarita is something that shouldn't go unnoticed.
Winner: Tony Khan
Our final winner of All In London is none other the big boss man himself (not that one). A lot of criticism has been thrown at Tony Khan over the years, and some of it is more than warranted, but this year's trip to Wembley Stadium could really be seen as a true victory lap for the man commonly known to many as "TK."
If you went back 10 years to 2016 and told someone that in one short decade, there would be a wrestling company not named WWE that could sell a combined 180,000 tickets for three wrestling shows at a venue fit to hold a WrestleMania, you would still be locked away in a lunatic asylum to this day. It didn't seem unlikely; it seemed impossible, and yet we are all sitting here, days away from the fall season when the leaves go from green to amber, and Khan put together arguably the best wrestling show at Wembley Stadium ever after two previous trips there.
Say what you want about AEW, Tony Khan, the wrestlers themselves, but when it comes to the pay-per-views, everyone in the company has been taking victory lap after victory lap that even the most hardened AEW critic has to sit back and admit that the company is killing it. Three of the five pay-per-views that have happened this year are already being considered all-time classics (sorry Dynasty and Redemption you don't make the cut) and now All In London joins in on the fun? How can Tony not be a winner at this point?
Considering where AEW was when the company first visited Wembley, Khan and his band of brothers has turned the ship around and made it into a company that has got the wrestling world talking. If he can continue in the post-All In season where there is sometimes a slump creatively, that added year option on the current media rights deal will be a forgone conclusion, and Khan will give himself a justified "This is awesome" chant as a result.
Loser: Justin Roberts
Just because it's All In London, I thought I'd throw an extra one down at the bottom here to round things off in a bit of a light-hearted way because good grief, what on earth happened to Justin Roberts during that Casino Gauntlet?!
It really is a testament to the quality of this show overall that the first thing I saw relating to All In when I opened Xthis morning wasn't "The Dapper Yapper" getting his lines mixed up in the worst possible way. In case you missed it, Komander was making his entrance, Roberts enthusiastically called him Mistico, and everyone in the crowd collectively went "aw dude." Komander got "Mistico" chants from the crowd, by which he looked half confused, half amused, before Roberts course-corrected by getting Komander's name right and announcing Mistico as the ninth entrant in the match by saying "Yep, you guessed it, Mistico."
I'm sure at some point we will hear the reason why this happened, whether it being someone pulling a rib or Roberts making a genuine honest mistake, but for as funny as it was, this wasn't a good look. One, you ruin the surprise that Mistico is there in the first place so that's bad, then you look at it and realize he's mixed up two Mexican wrestlers, which is even worse, and then to top it all off, Mistico and Komander had a stare down and an eventual Lucha Libre sequence that, for as good it was, was overshadowed by the fact that Roberts can't do his job properly. Arkady Aura was doing great at the start of the show as well which puts Roberts down even further.
At least we can laugh about it now, and shout out to Taz for winning the "Best Line on Commentary" award for the night when Mistico and Komander had their stare down and he said "Oop, a Justin Roberts dream match."