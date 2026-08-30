AEW All In 2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

It was one of the biggest surprises of the night, and a return that people have been talking about for some time. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. returned to All Elite Wrestling on the Buy-In portion of AEW All In London 2026, costing Maya World her AEW TBS Championship in her match with Persephone, marking the first time anyone has seen her in AEW since November 2024.

Understandably, Baker got a big reaction from the Wembley Stadium crowd, and rightly so. She's the first woman to be signed to an AEW contract, an integral part of the AEW women's division and constantly has people talking even when she isn't around. So why does her return warrant a hated piece from yours truly? Let me explain.

The first reason is simple: the AEW women's division has, unfortunately for Baker, evolved beyond her. When she came back in the summer of 2024 after some serious health issues, everyone was very happy to see her and ready to give her a chance to get back in the main event scene. Then came her match with Mercedes Mone at AEW All In London 2024 and many came to the realization that Baker might not be that good in the grand scheme of things. Compare her to the two women who fought over the AEW Women's World Championship tonight, it's night and day in terms of ability. She's a great character, and is very easy to boo, but I'm just not all that excited about seeing Baker wrestle in 2026.

The second reason to dislike this return is the pairing with Persephone. She's the new AEW TBS Champion and one of the best women's wrestlers in the entire world, so when you pair her with someone like Baker, one of two things is going to happen. Persephone is either going to look so much better than Baker that it's not even funny, or Baker brings Persephone down to her level or near enough and at this stage, she can't afford that to happen, not when she's just won a new title. On top of that, if Baker ends up feuding with Maya World, that could be a disaster as Maya isn't experienced enough to carry a match with someone worse than her yet.

I'm all for second, third, and fourth chances in life, but when it comes to Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, she has to get better fast because this division isn't going to wait for her.

Written by Sam Palmer