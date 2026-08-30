AEW All In 2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
For the third time, AEW brought its biggest event of the year to Wembley Stadium in London, England, and the latest edition of All In came to a close with Will Ospreay becoming the company's world champion. The pay-per-view was mostly up to the company's high standards, with plenty of emotional highs and teases for future storylines.
Far too much occurred for us to cover it all here, but as always, we were able to find an equal number of positives and negatives, though please note that most of our ire is directed towards the pre-show rather than the main card, which was hard to critique. Still, the moments covered here run the gamut from the show's beginning to its end — from the return of Britt Baker to the debut of New Level (and the lackluster stipulation that led up to it) all the way through Ospreay's coronation.
If you're looking for a full recap of the show, check out our AEW All In 2026 results. Otherwise, continue on to check out our favorite and least favorite moments.
Hated: No one likes going to the dentist
It was one of the biggest surprises of the night, and a return that people have been talking about for some time. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. returned to All Elite Wrestling on the Buy-In portion of AEW All In London 2026, costing Maya World her AEW TBS Championship in her match with Persephone, marking the first time anyone has seen her in AEW since November 2024.
Understandably, Baker got a big reaction from the Wembley Stadium crowd, and rightly so. She's the first woman to be signed to an AEW contract, an integral part of the AEW women's division and constantly has people talking even when she isn't around. So why does her return warrant a hated piece from yours truly? Let me explain.
The first reason is simple: the AEW women's division has, unfortunately for Baker, evolved beyond her. When she came back in the summer of 2024 after some serious health issues, everyone was very happy to see her and ready to give her a chance to get back in the main event scene. Then came her match with Mercedes Mone at AEW All In London 2024 and many came to the realization that Baker might not be that good in the grand scheme of things. Compare her to the two women who fought over the AEW Women's World Championship tonight, it's night and day in terms of ability. She's a great character, and is very easy to boo, but I'm just not all that excited about seeing Baker wrestle in 2026.
The second reason to dislike this return is the pairing with Persephone. She's the new AEW TBS Champion and one of the best women's wrestlers in the entire world, so when you pair her with someone like Baker, one of two things is going to happen. Persephone is either going to look so much better than Baker that it's not even funny, or Baker brings Persephone down to her level or near enough and at this stage, she can't afford that to happen, not when she's just won a new title. On top of that, if Baker ends up feuding with Maya World, that could be a disaster as Maya isn't experienced enough to carry a match with someone worse than her yet.
I'm all for second, third, and fourth chances in life, but when it comes to Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, she has to get better fast because this division isn't going to wait for her.
Written by Sam Palmer
Loved: AEW has a New Level
It was the worst kept secret since AEW's last worst kept secret, but the debut of Austin Creed and Kofi was worth it. Debuting the hottest free agents at the biggest pay-per-view of the year is a no-brainer. Even without announcing them, Swerve and Prince Nana made enough references for fans to catch on. The announcement that a Trios Roulette Royale would be on the Buy In and include a mystery team all but made it official (besides Saturday's report that they officially signed with the company). Their debut was saved for the opening moments of the pay-per-view, with Tony Khan making the decision to hold them off the pre-show.
Creed and Kofi arrived in AEW with a new theme from ASAP Ferg, a new logo, video package and gear, and a new name: New Level. As they walked down the ramp with Swerve, he looked into the camera and declared "we don't go backwards, we go forward" before reminding everyone that they are all history makers. It added another level having Brian Danielson on commentary, a man who also bet on himself outside of WWE. At one point, they shared the ring with PAC and Claudio Castagnoli, two men who have found success outside of their former home.
While there are some differences in their presentation, they are still Creed and Kofi. The fans quickly took to the new name using the cadence of "New Day Rocks" to "New Level" and chanted it throughout the rest of the match. Kofi had a spot where he was nearly eliminated and caught the ropes with his feet. Prince Nana assisted him by putting him in a wheelbarrow and taking him over to the steps to re-enter the ring. Swerve and New Level won the Trios titles to put a bow on their debut. They even came out later to remind the tag team division that they are still very much a tag team even as Trios champions. The future is still bright for two beloved veterans.
Written by Samantha Schipman
Hated: Trios Roulette Royale needs some workshopping
Although it delivered a great moment with the AEW arrival of Kofi and Austin Creed, the Trios Roulette Royale itself was a bit of a mess. The rules were never exactly made clear, though they were fairly straightforward when all was said and done. Worse than that, however, was the general aimlessness before the big debut. From beginning to end, the match was about 40 minutes long, and it wound up feeling like a slog to get to the important stuff.
It's clear that this match was only here to serve the purpose of debuting Kofi and Creed, as well as getting a bunch of wrestlers on the card. That's not a problem on its own, but the issue is that the match felt like nothing more than an excuse for those things. The build for this match was carried by the excitement for the possible debut, rather than getting anyone invested into a storyline involving Page and Brodido holding the belts.
Thankfully, New Level arrived shortly after the main show began, and the match was more successful from there on out. Still, AEW would probably be better off leaving this stipulation in the past, as there are enough similar matches so that it's totally unnecessary to keep this one in the rotation.
Written by Nick Miller
Loved: The last of McGuinness?
When the AEW Continental Challenge Cup was first announced, it raised some eyebrows –Jon Moxley's opponent for this year's All In had to be decided by a tournament instead of a straightforward storyline? Then when Nigel McGuinness threw his name in the hat, it became clear that he was going to be getting a match at Wembley Stadium, but it still had less hype compared to other matches on the card.
Then Moxley and McGuinness actually had their match at Wembley, and my word, was it incredible.
On a night where so many matches had so many high-impact moments, Moxley and McGuinness focused on the little things to get their match to stand out and it worked to perfection. The main thing being the injury to McGuinness' ankle that he suffered in the first round of the tournament, which has only gotten worked over more and more thanks to technical specialists like Hechicero and a man in Kyle O'Reilly who has literally beaten Moxley with an Ankle Lock.
Moxley saw this target and was relentless throughout, but McGuinness was smart. He knew that was Moxley's game plan and did everything he could to avoid being caught, such as willingly giving up his back just so Moxley wouldn't target the leg, which he was then able to transition out of to gain an advantage. Little details like that went a long way in this one, but they weren't afraid to be blatantly obvious, like when Moxley literally ripped off the bandages and went right for the injury full force, which left McGuinness' ankle exposed for the final stretch of the match.
That final stretch was something special, because the past played a big part in making it feel like either man could get the win at anytime. McGuinness, a man who has publicly stated WWE SummerSlam 1992 was the moment he wanted to become a wrestler, using the British Bulldog/Bret Hart sit-down pin in the middle of the ring after surviving an onslaught of attacks from the champion. It genuinely had me thinking that he was going to do it, same goes for Moxley being trapped in the London Dungeon as he has a history of panicking when locked in submissions he has no answer for. When Moxley started flailing wildly, again, you lean in and think McGuinness has a chance.
However, the poetic finish of Moxley using the Ankle Lock, a move he has tapped to multiple times, to defeat McGuinness in the biggest match of his life when he was millimeters from staying in the fight, just brilliant. Through all the noise on this show, this match sang.
Written by Sam Palmer
Hated: Ilja Dragunov didn't debut
With gauntlet matches, there's an expectation of returns or debuts. It's something AEW has delivered on on more than one occasion, like the Motor City Machine Guns in Detroit or tonight with New Level's debut to kick off the biggest show of the year. When the Casino Gauntlet match was announced, there was an expectation that at least one debut would come to fruition. Then news broke that Ilja Dragunov is a free agent after letting his WWE contract expire. The internet exploded with dream match possibilities, many of those with wrestlers in AEW. When asked about Dragunov's availability following the Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan said he was unaware of his contractual obligations. In the days since, it has been reported that Dragunov was able to sign anywhere he wanted immediately. He was asked about Dragunov again and Khan grinned like he was hiding a big secret.
Whatever that grin was, it was not Dragunov debuting at the biggest pay-per-view of the year. If Dragunov has signed and they held off on his debut, that was a mistake. He has name recognition that he would've gotten an instant pop. He also wrestled for NXT UK, so the European fans would've given him a big reaction. It was a missed opportunity to not have him debut here. Not everyone who leaves WWE can sign with AEW, but Dragunov is someone you have to grab as soon as they're available. AEW is where the best wrestle and Dragunov should be here because he is one of the best and he fits the AEW style to a T.
Written by Samantha Schipman
Loved: Pro wrestling excellence
Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay did exactly what everyone knew they were going to do in the main event of All In, and just a little bit more, as Ospreay finally became the AEW World Champion in England.
It was clear from the moment Ospreay began to make his entrance that this was going to be a moment, receiving nods from rivals and contemporaries of the past, a moment with Aussie Open, a kiss from Alex Windsor, and a surprising yet wholesome measure of support from Jon Moxley. This was the culmination of his story. And it just so happened that the best wrestler in the world was standing at the fork between success and failure.
Omega tapped into "The Cleaner" of old. He targeted the neck of Ospreay and he took the fight into the dirt. It was Omega who brought a table into the fold, smashing Ospreay's neck against it. He continued to take the fight to levels Ospreay wasn't going to. Until he did at last.
That has been the story up until now. This idea that Ospreay is going to need to do something his heart will be telling him not to. Omega was going to sink Ospreay with continual V-Triggers and snapdragons, and he showed no reluctance in bringing out the Tiger Driver '91 and One Winged Angel, potentially killing Ospreay's career and title prospects in one.
That's when it switched. Ospreay not only kicked out of the One Winged Angel, joining only Kota Ibushi to have done it immediately after taking the move, but he did so after receiving the Tiger Driver. Any other match would have seen someone felled by one of either of those moves, let alone both at the same time. But this was Ospreay's story and he would not be denied. Which the crowd loved – as did this writer.
Ospreay returned fire with a Tiger Driver and a One Winged Angel of his own, a feat of audacity considering the damage done to his neck, but Omega kicked out so fast he seemed offended by the idea of it. Ospreay sunk him with a Hidden Blade right away. There was no hesitation anymore. Omega still managed a one-count kick-out off a Stormbreaker, but it was over. Ospreay hit another meaty Hidden Blade and claimed the World Championship.
This was the best that professional wrestling has to offer. Ospreay as the valiant babyface fighting against a relentless heel in Omega, the villain coming to fight the hero on his home turf and prove that the challenge was a mere joke. The realization that the hero has been holding back the entire time. The victory. It's just pro wrestling excellence.
Written by Max Everett