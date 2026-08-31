AEW Champ Will Ospreay Plans To Make Challengers 'Scratch & Claw' For Title Shot

The "Billy G.O.A.T." Will Ospreay has now ascended to the top of the AEW mountain. On Sunday, for the first time in his career, and in front of his home country of England, Ospreay overthrew Kenny Omega to become the new AEW World Champion at All In: London. And just like his vicissitudinous tale to get to the mountain top, he expects each and every future opponent of his to fight fiercely for their shot at his title.

"My whole presentation when it comes to wrestling is, like, sports fill, and that's what AEW does best is sports, we do sports, wrestling at its very best. I like big fights. I like title matches...I don't believe this should be a hand out," Ospreay said at the All In post-show media scrum. "I don't believe it should be an open challenge. I believe this should be worked for. I believe it should be grafted for...I'm always down to do eliminator matches...but I feel this shouldn't be a prize for just anyone. It should be grafted for. It should be worked for. We've got so many championships in AEW, this needs to stands out, and the way this stands out is by seeing people scratching and clawing, just like I did."

Sunday's match wasn't the first time there was a changing of the guard moment between Omega and Ospreay, as their time in New Japan Pro Wrestling also highlighted how their iconic legacies were passed down from one gaijin wrestler to the other. And as Ospreay said prior to his match, he'd spent 10 years chasing Omega, in hopes that he could succeed above and over Omega's greatness. And that dream has officially been accomplished. Ospreay signed with AEW at Full Gear 2023. Prior to winning the World Championship, Ospreay was a former two-time AEW International Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.