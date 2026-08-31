Backstage Details On Britt Baker's AEW Return After Lengthy Absence At All In 2026

After nearly two years away from the company, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D is back in AEW.

The former AEW Women's World Champion made her surprise return on the Buy-In portion of AEW All In London 2026, attacking Maya World and costing her the AEW TBS Championship in her match with Persephone who has since aligned with. There was a period of time where it looked like Baker might have been on her way out of the company, but that has all changed, and a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has detailed how Baker's return at Wembley Stadium came to be.

In short, Baker's return to the company was put together very late in the All In London planning process. Fightful was told that Baker was still at her home in Florida on the Friday before the show, with the rest of the roster not hearing of anything to do with Baker being involved. That all changed on the Saturday when rumors of Baker being involved in the show began to circulate and sources within the company had heard that she could be in London. However, Baker didn't even make it to London until the day of All In, wasn't at Wembley until after call time, and her presence was kept under wraps to keep her return a surprise to the fans.

As far as to why she has been gone for so long, those close to Baker noted that it was her choice to step away from AEW at the end of 2024, something that surprised a number of people as she had only returned from serious health problems five months earlier, and no official reason was given. Her return had been discussed multiple times backstage, but things wheels really started to turn following the announcement of the Rebel Heart edition of "AEW Dynamite" on September 9 as Baker is still very close friends with Tanea "Rebel" Brooks who the show is dedicated to. Baker has been open to returning sooner, but nothing really materialized.