Backstage Report On Anticipated Teams For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026

Last week on "WWE Raw," Royce Keys made his return alongside Bronco Nima and Lucien Price of OTM, with all three men unleashing a gruesome attack on The Usos, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa. On last night's episode of "Raw," things only continued to escalate when the beginning of the show started with Keys and the "WWE NXT" call-ups ambushing The Usos in the parking lot of the Rocket Arena, and later leaving Solo Sikoa in a pool of his own blood backstage. Despite Sikoa not seeing eye-to-eye with Roman Reigns and The Usos as of late, along with The Bloodline going through their own fair share of differences, Dave Meltzer believes that the family will eventually cooperate in time to face Keys and OTM at Survivor Series.

"Obviously, they're setting up WarGames and it looks like it's going to be the whole family, Roman and Jacob [Fatu] and Solo and The Usos against Royce Keys and OTM and I don't know who the other two guys will be, but the family will be united it looks like because they have a common enemy," Meltzer claimed on the "Wrestling Observer Radio."

In addition to dealing with his cousins being attacked two weeks in a row, Reigns has continued to be challenged by Knight, who is trying to earn himself a shot at the "Tribal Chief's" World Heavyweight Championship. However, if one challenger wasn't enough, in two weeks Reigns will put the title on the line against Penta, who just won a No. 1 Contender's Tournament last night against his brother Rey Fenix in the finals. The competition featured eight luchadores, with the winner getting the opportunity to fight for the world title in Mexico City on Monday, September 14, meaning Penta will go one-on-one with Reigns when "Raw" returns to the country for the first time in 15 years.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.