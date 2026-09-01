Big Backstage News On AEW Contract Status Of Former Tag & Trios Champ Anthony Bowens
Anthony Bowens has had highs and lows in Wembley Stadium. In 2023, he won the AEW Trios titles alongside Max Caster and Billy Gunn. This year, he took the pin when The Opps lost to Lio Rush and The Rascalz on the Buy In.
Bowens is in his contract season with Fightful Select reporting that his contract is set to expire on October 1. As of their report, the deal has not been extended and they are unsure if there are talks between the two sides. Last month, Fightful reported that Bowens' former Acclaimed partner, Caster's contract is also set to expire next month. The Acclaimed was at one point a wildly popular tag team in AEW and they won gold as a tag team in 2022 and held them for 140 days.
Last year, a reunion between the two was teased, but nothing ever came to fruition. Following his split from Caster, Bowens re-branded as "The Five Tool Player" – a reference to his days as a college baseball player. He utilized a new finisher, The Molly Wop. Bowens joined The Opps earlier this year and called himself "The Pride of Pro Wrestling".
Fightful also reported that WWE had interest in Bowens in 2019, but someone dropped the ball during the process and Bowens eventually signed with AEW. It is unclear if they have interest in him now.
Opinion: Anthony Bowens needs a change of scenery
When Bowens split from The Acclaimed, it was much needed. Caster's antics were dragging Bowens down. I had hoped with the split and a new character direction, Bowens would be able to stand out more. It seems fans had a hard time connecting with this new version and it didn't help that he was taking losses. Trying to force him back with Caster didn't help. It wasn't something fans wanted, especially with clear animosity between the two (there have been rumors that they genuinely do not like one another).
Having Bowens join The Opps seemed like a good idea since he was joining Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata. It didn't help that the story was HOOK not wanting Bowens in the faction until he proved himself, although Bowens and HOOK are real life friends. The Opps have been disjointed without Joe around. Bowens and HOOK were involved in an ROH storyline in which they cost Rush the Men's TV title at Death Before Dishonor. Rush lost to Action Andretti, who has since joined The Opps as an official member (replacement?).
Outside of the ring, AEW often sends Bowens to represent them at movie and TV premieres. He has also been the Grand Marshal at various Pride events. Bowens is a five-tool player, but seems to be missing something. Perhaps a change of scenery would reinvigorate him. Some time on the indies could give him time to figure out away from the scrutiny of TV. Once he's figured out the thing that's missing, he could potentially return to AEW.