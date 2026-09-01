Big Backstage News On AEW Contract Status Of Former Tag & Trios Champ Anthony Bowens

Anthony Bowens has had highs and lows in Wembley Stadium. In 2023, he won the AEW Trios titles alongside Max Caster and Billy Gunn. This year, he took the pin when The Opps lost to Lio Rush and The Rascalz on the Buy In.

Bowens is in his contract season with Fightful Select reporting that his contract is set to expire on October 1. As of their report, the deal has not been extended and they are unsure if there are talks between the two sides. Last month, Fightful reported that Bowens' former Acclaimed partner, Caster's contract is also set to expire next month. The Acclaimed was at one point a wildly popular tag team in AEW and they won gold as a tag team in 2022 and held them for 140 days.

Last year, a reunion between the two was teased, but nothing ever came to fruition. Following his split from Caster, Bowens re-branded as "The Five Tool Player" – a reference to his days as a college baseball player. He utilized a new finisher, The Molly Wop. Bowens joined The Opps earlier this year and called himself "The Pride of Pro Wrestling".

Fightful also reported that WWE had interest in Bowens in 2019, but someone dropped the ball during the process and Bowens eventually signed with AEW. It is unclear if they have interest in him now.