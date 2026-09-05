John Cena Names His Top Five Favorite T-Shirt Designs From His WWE Career

Former WWE star John Cena is known for many things throughout his wrestling career, from his many, many title victories, to in more recent memory, what many fans describe as a failure of a heel turn on his retirement tour. The in-ring legend-turned-Hollywood actor is also known for his bright, colorful t-shirts, the designs of which have changed alongside his character throughout this career.

From his "Word Life" era, to his "Leader of the Cenation" era, Cena was a merchandise machine. He was recently asked onstage during a Q&A at Fan Expo Canada what his top five favorite shirt designs in WWE were, and his answer was posted by a fan on X (formerly Twitter). He responded first with a joke from his 2011-2013 feud with The Rock, when "The Brahma Bull" compared him to a cereal with his bright getups.

"Asking the Fruity Pebble to name his favorite cereal," Cena joked. "The Super Mario parody because it was an enormous failure. The GI Joe shirt was great. There was one shirt that simply said 'Rise Above Hate.' Loved that one. I loved the 'Rise Above Cancer' initiative because we got to do something good. And, I would say the 'Last Time is Now' Washington, D.C. farewell shirt because there's a lot of inside baseball, hidden messages on that one, which I appreciate. I've never thought about the top five, that's a great question."

During his retirement tour, Cena released multiple different shirts for all the cities he made appearances in, even as a heel. Following his final match, a loss against GUNTHER, the star and WWE released even more shirts for major cities that Cena didn't make on the tour.