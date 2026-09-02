Trish Stratus Explains Permanent Injury Sustained During WWE Run

WWE legend Trish Stratus has revealed the host of injuries she suffered during her wrestling career, including one that caused her knuckle to remain inside her hand.

Stratus was asked by Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast if she has any long-term pain from wrestling for so many years. The Hall of Famer claimed that nothing hurts but did say that she has a missing knuckle due to an injury, as well as a few other injuries that have taken a toll on her body.

"I mean, I have a missing knuckle. It smashed inside. It's still there. It's just different for me," said Stratus.

The injury, she revealed, happened after she hit Victoria on the head. Victoria, fortunately, didn't suffer an injury, but Stratus did.

"I smashed Victoria really hard in the back of the head and I came back after the match, I'm like, 'Dude, are you okay? [to Victoria] Like, I hit you so hard.' She's like, 'Yeah, are you?' I'm like, 'I think I broke my hand.' And it was like this big and I was like, sure enough [I'd broken my hand]," she said.

Despite the severe injury, the legendary star drove many miles to get to the next town and brushed off the injury. But after her hand swelled up, she had to get it checked and confirmed that it was broken. Stratus, though, refused to get the hand reconstructed, which is why her knuckle has stayed inside her hand. She also revealed that a dislocated thumb, which she doesn't remember how she injured, led to it becoming disfigured, while recalling how she broke her nose three times, adding to the list of injuries she suffered during her WWE career.