Austin Creed Says He And Kofi Only Negotiated With AEW After Leaving WWE

Former WWE star Austin Creed has revealed that AEW is the only promotion that he and Kofi spoke with following their exit from WWE.

Creed and Kofi recently spoke to Ariel Helwani on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where the former stated how the prospect of wrestling in a stronger tag team division made the decision easy for them to join AEW.

"We talked [only] to AEW. So obviously, we have a lot of friends over there, a lot of good people who have said a lot of good things about it," Creed said. "But again, I know we probably sound like broken records to go back to the idea of having such a robust tag division and that being what our real focus is in this. It just made a lot of sense to us because watching those matches, watching the stories they get to tell, nobody is really doing it like that for tag team wrestling."

Creed said that AEW's current tag team division features the best tag teams of their generation and even argued that some could be in the discussion for the greatest of all time, further reinforcing that AEW was the right place for them.

"Like, I genuinely believe that this is the best tag team division possibly ever. Like, that shot at All In of all the tag teams in the ring. Like, that's some of the greatest tag teams I think of our generation," he said.

He believes fans of tag team wrestling will be happy to see what AEW is going to deliver for them in the future. AEW's tag team division is arguably one of the strongest in pro wrestling in recent years, featuring the likes of The New Level, The Young Bucks, Motor City Machine Guns, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, FTR, The Hurt Syndicate, and factions such as the Don Callis Family, The Opps, The Rascalz, and The Conglomeration.