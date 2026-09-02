AEW All In 2026 Turnstile Attendance Numbers For Wembley Stadium Reportedly Revealed

Coming into AEW All In: London this past weekend, there was plenty of speculation regarding the ticket sales for the event with company President Tony Khan claiming that the gate for the pay-per-view was approaching $6 million and that the attendance number was nearing 50,000. Now that the event has come and gone, the turnstile attendance numbers and the total amount of tickets distributed for All In has been revealed, and the results aren't as accurate to Khan's initial projections.

The turnstile attendance number represents the amount of tickets recorded as used for admission, and according to Brent Council, a local government organization in London, the turnstile count for All In was 41,102. By comparison, WrestleTix reported on the number of tickets distributed for the event, representative of the amount of tickets sold or offered for free, which was an estimated total of 46,987.

When comparing the turnstile attendance to Sunday's event to previous years, All In: Texas in 2025 sold 21,973 tickets at Globe Life Field, while All In: London 2024 attracted 46,476 fans. However, AEW's first visit to Wembley Stadium still holds the record for the company's highest turnstile attendance, with All In: London 2023 selling 72,265 tickets. Overall, All In: London 2026 has become the third most attended event in AEW's history.

This past weekend, seven new champions were crowned at All In, including Will Ospreay dethroning Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title, Mercedes Mone becoming the new AEW Women's World Champion by defeating Willow Nightingale, and Kazuchika Okada winning the AEW International Title for the second time in his career.