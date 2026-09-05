Rocky Romero Discusses Job Coordinating Between AEW, NJPW & CMLL

AEW's Rocky Romero may not be the most pushed member of the Don Callis Family, but behind the scenes he remains one of AEW's most important figures. That's because Romero is one of the key liaisons to AEW's working relationships with CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling, two promotions Romero has worked with extensively over the years. Appearing on "What Happened When," Romero talked about his other job, and admitting that it can be quite a bit at times.

"I wear a lot of hats," Romero said. "It's a very demanding job on many ends, you know, not only for AEW but New Japan and CMLL as well. These are three companies that run full-time schedules. So coordinating between all three, it's a lot. It's a lot."

While it's not a job that requires Romero to be at every single show, the RPG Vice member revealed that he's on hand quite a bit for both CMLL and AEW events. And even though he doesn't appear in New Japan as much, Romero attempts to be there at least several times a year.

"A lot of its online," Romero said. "But I'm in the flesh in a lot of these places. For Japan right now, it's every quarter I'm going for, so it's not as hectic as it was before when I was touring full-time with them, and on twelve trips a year at least. And you know, they can vary from a couple of days, a few days, to a month...

"But yeah, as much as I love touring, I don't miss it that much, now that I'm getting older and busier. But yes, CMLL I'm there all the time, or at least once a month or so, I'm there making an appearance, and you know, kind of checking in on things and coordinating with everybody. And I'm pretty much at almost every AEW show, if I don't have any commitments with CMLL or New Japan."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription