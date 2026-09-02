AEW's Darby Allin Talks Close-Knit Bond With Steven Borden, Son Of Sting

Both of Sting's sons have broken into the pro wrestling industry, with Garrett Borden only recently starting his foray into wrestling with a few independent matches, while Steven Borden has already had a few dark matches and also competed at other smaller events, and most recently appeared at AEW All In: London 2026 to help Darby Allin in his match against Kevin Knight.

Steven was notably trained by Allin, and in the AEW All In post-show media scrum, the new TNT Champion looked back at training him and forging a friendship with his mentor's son.

"Having Sting out there? I never take it for granted," Allin noted, adding how important it was to him to have Sting and Steven share a moment on the top of the ladder together. "Everything Sting gave me in my career, I want to give to Steven. Right when Steven caught the bug — because, you gotta remember, Steven never wanted to be a wrestler growing up. And when he was at Sting's last match at Revolution, he was like: 'I need this!'"

Allin recalled offering to train Steven, and expressed how he wanted pay Sting back by teaching his son everything the Icon taught him.

"It's a great moment, and that's family," he said. "It's not just a character where me and Sting are a tag team; we talk every week. So it's — yeah, I'm grateful for that opportunity."