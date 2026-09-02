AEW's Darby Allin Talks Close-Knit Bond With Steven Borden, Son Of Sting
Both of Sting's sons have broken into the pro wrestling industry, with Garrett Borden only recently starting his foray into wrestling with a few independent matches, while Steven Borden has already had a few dark matches and also competed at other smaller events, and most recently appeared at AEW All In: London 2026 to help Darby Allin in his match against Kevin Knight.
Steven was notably trained by Allin, and in the AEW All In post-show media scrum, the new TNT Champion looked back at training him and forging a friendship with his mentor's son.
"Having Sting out there? I never take it for granted," Allin noted, adding how important it was to him to have Sting and Steven share a moment on the top of the ladder together. "Everything Sting gave me in my career, I want to give to Steven. Right when Steven caught the bug — because, you gotta remember, Steven never wanted to be a wrestler growing up. And when he was at Sting's last match at Revolution, he was like: 'I need this!'"
Allin recalled offering to train Steven, and expressed how he wanted pay Sting back by teaching his son everything the Icon taught him.
"It's a great moment, and that's family," he said. "It's not just a character where me and Sting are a tag team; we talk every week. So it's — yeah, I'm grateful for that opportunity."
'That is how this story gets full circle'
While Steven's status with AEW has yet to be publicly announced alongside an official television debut, the belief is that he's already been signed to the promotion, where his training has continued. At the same time, Allin can see a future where he ends up teaming with Steven in AEW.
"That is how this story gets full circle," he said. "Just like I teamed with Sting? I have to, at some point if it lines up, me and Steven? Absolutely!"
Allin then commented on Steven's dive from the ladder and explained his part in the fledgling wrestler's death-defying stunt.
"To be fair, he's like: 'I ... I don't know about this.' And I was like: 'Steven! Get up the f***ing ladder!' I was like: 'You have to! You have to!' Like, you know what I mean? There's so much eyes on you, and there's so much short time to make an impact. 'Steven, get up the damn ladder!'" he recalled. Allin added that he personally doesn't take anything for granted, and essentially explained that this was something he wanted Steven to learn early in his career. "My fear is, wrestling, once it's done? Some people don't know how to deal with themselves."
In order to combat this, Allin explains that all of the things he's involved with outside of wrestling are for when his retirement day comes up. "I am so fulfilled, physically and mentally, so when it's time to go out there? I want to give everything back to what this gave me." he expressed. "This isn't a game to me, like, this is my life! So I'll do anything."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.