Backstage News On AEW Contract Status Of Steve Borden (Son Of Sting)

Steven Borden, the son of legendary professional wrestler Sting, who retired from in-ring competition at AEW Revolution 2024, is reportedly believed to be signed with Tony Khan's company, according to a new report.

Fightful Select reported Tuesday that the common belief within AEW is that Borden, who appeared alongside his brother, Garrett, dressed as two different eras of his father's career at Revolution 2024, is signed. According to the outlet, he's worked various dark matches ahead of AEW events.

Borden's most recent dark match came ahead of an episode of "AEW Collision" on August 8. He picked up a victory against Ortiz. Borden has worked a variety of dark matches ahead of AEW's Saturday shows, as well as ahead of various episodes of "AEW Dynamite." His first dark match in the company took place in December, when he defeated Kiran Grey at "Dynamite: Winter is Coming."

Khan has spoken about Borden's work in AEW. Back in February, he said they were "working on developing him as a pro wrestler for AEW." Khan said that the son of "The Icon's" development within the company was a "huge priority" to him and everyone in AEW.

Borden's debut match came alongside JD Drake at an ACW event in October 2025. He and Drake were defeated by AEW star Darby Allin and Killer Kross. His singles debut came the following month, in a victory over Grey in DEFY.

Fightful reported that Garrett, who is also training to become a professional wrestler, is also on AEW's radar. The outlet could not confirm if he was officially signed, however.