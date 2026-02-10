Tony Khan Talks Developing Sting's Son To Be A Wrestler For AEW

Steven Borden, son of "The Icon" Sting, has decided to follow in his father's footsteps and become a professional wrestler. He's already wrestled on independent shows and in dark matches for AEW, with many people believing that Borden will eventually be signed to an AEW contract in the near future. AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Borden during a recent appearance on the "Battleground" podcast, and it's safe to say that Khan is very excited to see what Borden can bring to the wrestling business when he gets a little more comfortable in the ring.

"Steven still has never been on AEW TV, but he's somebody we're developing, and I have so much respect for Steven. He's a rising young wrestler, he played college football at Kentucky, I followed his football career and now I'm proud to say we're working on developing him as a pro wrestler for AEW. Again, AEW, we have the greatest wrestlers in the world, and one of the all-time greats, somebody who was undefeated in AEW is Sting, and absolutely Steven in developing him for the future is a huge priority to me and everyone in AEW."

One easter egg that fans who have some of Borden's dark matches in AEW is that he has been using his dad's old entrance music from his WCW days. The "Turbo Charged" music was used during the "Surfer Sting" era, and having Borden use the track was Khan's idea. "I wanted to use that song, it was my idea. It's a song that was in a library and we made a great deal to get a certain number of plays. We haven't used it on air yet, but we have a deal to use Turbo Charged...I love licensing great music, and that's one of my favorite songs from my childhood. I think about it all the time, and I thought it would be really cool for Steven to come out to it."