Backstage Update On Possible AEW Training Center

AEW reportedly had plans to open a training center for its stars to hone their skills and improve in the ring. However, those plans have reportedly been shelved.

"Fightful Select" has reported that the idea to start a training center has been in the works for some time, going back to the time former AEW coach Ace Steel was in the promotion. Steel was a part of AEW between 2002 and 2003 and left following the backstage fight involving CM Punk. The report claims that AEW once again discussed the possibility of opening a training center sometime this year, which was reportedly to be based in Asheville, North Carolina, which is where FTR and Adam Copeland are based out of. The outlet claimed that those plans were also put on hold due to budget constraints. AEW doesn't have a training center, but has a building with a ring where its stars can train, as per "Fightful."

WWE, AEW's primary competitor, has had a training center, the Performance Center, in Orlando, Florida, which has been training budding WWE stars since 2013. The venue has also hosted many WWE shows, and currently is the home of "WWE NXT." WWE CCO, Triple H, recently revealed that the TKO-owned promotion is currently building another Performance Center, which he promised would be bigger and better than the current one.