Eric Bischoff Believes WWE's Undertaker Should've Retired With Streak Intact

The Undertaker's WrestleMania undefeated streak was an iconic part of his gimmick. At WrestleMania 30, 'The Streak' was shockingly broken by Brock Lesnar, but it wasn't until WrestleMania 36 that The Undertaker would permanently hang up his boots and retire.

According to Eric Bischoff, the streak should have retired with Undertaker instead of being broken years before.

"I don't believe in that bulls***! That's old school!" the veteran exclaimed during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, dismissing the tradition that a wrestler puts a younger talent over on his way out. "I would've left the streak intact; I was disappointed. It was a golden opportunity to create Babe Ruth, a character that lives forever."

Bischoff argued that the only name in the industry who could be seen as the Babe Ruth of pro wrestling would be Hulk Hogan or someone like Ric Flair or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. However, while he believes all the aforementioned names will be remembered, the Undertaker had an opportunity to truly be unique amongst them.

"Only one could've been remembered for being undefeated, and I just wouldn't have given it up for a match. Brock didn't need it. Why did Brock need to be the guy?" he pointed out.

Bischoff further opined that Lesnar was already more over than he could ever have been at this point of his career, and that breaking the streak did nothing meaningful for his career at that stage.

"Just... Country boy bulls***. That's the way the business used to be," he said. "If you're going to operate in today's world with the way business used to be? Good luck with that."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.