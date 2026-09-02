Nic Nemeth Shares Thoughts On Paul Heyman Managing Oba Femi In WWE

The title of the "Future of WWE" is on the line at Sunday Night's Main Event when Bron Breakker takes on Oba Femi. It's possible the allegiance of Paul Heyman is also up-for-grabs, as the Hall of Famer manager has had his attention split between the men.

Heyman seems to have great respect for Femi, after he defeated Brock Lesnar at both WrestleMania and SummerSlam. He also backed Breakker in The Vision before his 'Mania pivot to stand alongside Lesnar.

On "Busted Open Radio," Nic Nemeth said he believes there's a very real chance Heyman aligns with "The Ruler," or, Heyman could just be playing it smart, after Cody Rhodes also recently dropped a Heyman-inspired line in a promo.

"Paul is pretty good about hitching his ride to somebody who's on their way to the top, one way or another, because he's smart in the business," Nemeth said. "But, also, he could just be covering all his bases. 'Hey, Cody, I respect you a lot. Hey, Oba, I respect you a lot. Hey, Breakker, if you could pull this off.' He might just be being Paul Heyman and playing the percentages like, 'One of these three is going to work out. Let's see who likes me the most because I'm Paul Heyman and I can make some things work.'"