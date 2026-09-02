Nic Nemeth Shares Thoughts On Paul Heyman Managing Oba Femi In WWE
The title of the "Future of WWE" is on the line at Sunday Night's Main Event when Bron Breakker takes on Oba Femi. It's possible the allegiance of Paul Heyman is also up-for-grabs, as the Hall of Famer manager has had his attention split between the men.
Heyman seems to have great respect for Femi, after he defeated Brock Lesnar at both WrestleMania and SummerSlam. He also backed Breakker in The Vision before his 'Mania pivot to stand alongside Lesnar.
On "Busted Open Radio," Nic Nemeth said he believes there's a very real chance Heyman aligns with "The Ruler," or, Heyman could just be playing it smart, after Cody Rhodes also recently dropped a Heyman-inspired line in a promo.
"Paul is pretty good about hitching his ride to somebody who's on their way to the top, one way or another, because he's smart in the business," Nemeth said. "But, also, he could just be covering all his bases. 'Hey, Cody, I respect you a lot. Hey, Oba, I respect you a lot. Hey, Breakker, if you could pull this off.' He might just be being Paul Heyman and playing the percentages like, 'One of these three is going to work out. Let's see who likes me the most because I'm Paul Heyman and I can make some things work.'"
Many storyline possibilities
Nemeth said there could always be some kind of swerve where Heyman helps build Femi either as a heel or a babyface, with or without Heyman as his manager. He said maybe Heyman is being complimentary to Femi, but won't be in his corner in Atlanta on Sunday.
"Maybe making Oba, a giant baby[face] by telling him to, 'Go F yourself' and [Breakker] dropping him through a table," Nemeth explained. "Or, coming around to like, 'Here's the screw job from Heyman and whoever he's with. Oh, he's now with Oba and the Oba we love is now going to become a piece of s*** but no one can stop him.' There's so many options here with the players involved."
Nemeth said that if something isn't working, Heyman will know and won't force it. If he doesn't believe someone is the future, he won't be telling them he respects them on "Raw," according to the former WWE star. While he believes it could happen, Nemeth also said he'd personally like to see "The Ruler" continue to be successful on his own.
"He's friggin' good at promos and it p***** me off because he's a big, jacked dude and he's getting the push," he said. "I'm looking for some crack here so I can be like, 'One of my friends here should be getting this push.' But, dammit, Oba has delivered every step of the way so far."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.