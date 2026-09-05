Kevin Nash Recalls Overcoming Tough Injury During 2000s WWE Run
After reinventing themselves in WCW and establishing the New World Order, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall returned to WWE and tried to pick up from where they left off. Unfortunately for Nash, his return run was marred by a bicep injury, quad injuries, and a neck injury.
In another episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash looked back at the quad injury in particular, noting how it affected his career at the time. "[Dr.] Andrews had put me together a couple of times, and Andrews came in, he said: 'I just want to tell you,' he said, 'I've never had a 42 year old athlete come back 100% from a quad tear,'" the veteran recalled. "I'm thinking: 'Wow, like, my other leg is already f***ing pulverized. Now my good wheel's f***ed up? I might not be able to do this.'"
Nash further recalled that he was in an immobilizer and was unable to put any weight on his quads because his entire tendon was sutured in place. "I ended up being in a wheelchair for like 40 days," he said. "Because being on crutches with an immobilizer that I couldn't put weight on was just so much weight on my f***ing shoulders."
"I think that was the start of my shoulder problems; I was f**king heavy. I was probably 340," he recalled. After Nash had injured one leg, he began putting most of his bodyweight on his other leg as he moved, which he felt caused the injury.
Triple H's quad tear helped Kevin Nash work through his own injury
Nash then recalled that he'd end up having to fix his other leg so that he could become functional after being in a wheelchair. "I'm thinking, 'F***! Like, how did I get this beat up?'" he lamented. "I think that, after that, I didn't take anything for granted because I just... I stayed down there for over 90 days. I never came home. ... I was 42 when I tore that, which I mean, you look back now and you're like: 'F*** man! That was 25 years ago? And they're still making reference to that?'"
Nash's longtime friend and Triple H tore his quad a year earlier, and according to Nash, Paul Levesque's journey through the same injury helped him a lot when his time came. "I was blessed, I guess, because Paul had done it first," he stated. "He was three and a half hours away, but he was sitting down there doing the same thing I did." While recalling the story, Nash realized that he wasn't the best friend to Triple H at the time, and admitted that he should've spent some time visiting him instead of being so focused on his own career.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.