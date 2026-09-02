Kofi Talks Unfair WWE Terms, AEW Tag Division As Motivators For Switching Promotions

Two of the most shocking WWE departures following WrestleMania 42 were those of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who are now going by Kofi and Austin Creed following their debut at AEW All In: London. In the weeks that followed the news of them leaving WWE, it was also revealed they were asked to take massive pay cuts. Rather than take the cuts, which Kofi has revealed to be more than 50 percent, the men chose to leave.

The New Level offered more information about what led up to their decision, and AEW debut alongside Swerve Strickland as a trio, on the "Ariel Helwani Show." Kofi said they were going to be 100 percent honest and didn't mince words on their departure.

"We just thought that the terms that they wanted us to perform under were not fair, based on what we brought to the table," he said. "Based on what we're worth. Based on the knowledge and the prowess that we have as performers, as wrestlers and what we can give back to the younger people. What we can do from a point of entertainment. Going out there to garner reaction as good guys or bad guys, no matter the situation."

Kofi said they took a lot of pride in being "Swiss army knives." He said that compensation was a big part of things, but even more so, the team wanted to wrestle and showcase their skills.

"We love going out there and messing with the fans," Kofi said. "We love going out there and threatening to ground kids and really garner reactions from people and send them home with incredible memories that they never forget... We really take a lot of pride in being able to give the people their money's worth and what they came for, and we wanted to work."