WWE's Logan Paul Says AEW Star Has No Job: 'If It's Not With Us, It Don't Matter'

Former United States Champion and current member of The Vision on "WWE Raw," Logan Paul, is known for speaking his mind, and offering hot, controversial takes on many things, including the professional wrestling industry and those who work in it. According to Paul in one of his latest YouTube vlogs, however, one current AEW star doesn't actually have a job.

The beginning of the vlog, posted to Paul's channel on August 26, Paul and his friends head to Birmingham, Alabama to see Dr. Jeffrey Dugas as Paul rehabilitates the torn triceps he suffered at Saturday Night's Main Event back in May. At the office, he spotted a photo of current AEW star, and former TNT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa. In the video, Ciampa is supered as a "professional wrestler/traitor."

"Oh, look at that little b****," Paul said. "He ain't got no job no more, buddy. Whatever he's in, it's not in my line of work."

When someone in Paul's entourage pipes in that Ciampa does in fact have a job, without naming AEW, Paul said, "not with us, and if not with us, it don't matter." He then turned the picture around and continued to look at the other stars who line Dr. Dugas' wall.

Ciampa announced in January that he would be leaving WWE at the end of his contract. The former NXT Champion made his surprise debut in AEW, just days after releasing a social media statement about his departure, to answer then-TNT Champion Mark Briscoe's open challenge.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Logan Paul on YouTube and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.