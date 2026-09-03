New Level Win AEW Dynamite Debut Defending Trios Title With Swerve Strickland

The New Level, Kofi and Austin Creed, won their "AEW Dynamite" debut match alongside Swerve Strickland and successfully defended their AEW World Trios Championships against The Rascalz in the first bout of Wednesday's show.

Strickland and Myron Reed started off the match, a bout that never seemed to slow down. Strickland caught Reed off a springboard cross body and threw him face-first into the turnbuckle, but Reed quickly got to his own corner to start off a series of fast-paced tags by both teams.

The Rascalz got Kofi isolated in their corner and hit a lungblower-senton combo to try and put him away. Reed, Dezmond Xavier, and Zachary Wentz cleared out the ring, but ran into double DDTs from Strickland and Creed from the apron to the floor. Kofi took to the top rope to wipe out the opposing trio.

Kofi hit a Boom Drop to Reed and Creed and Strickland followed it up with a DDT and delayed vertical suplex. Strickland caught Wentz mid-air and dropped him, but Xavier crashed into him to prevent the House Call. Strickland tried to fight off a flurry of offense from the Rascalz, who downed him quickly with multiple double and triple team moves. Kofi made the save, and the men all battled outside of the ring once again, trading dives.

With Kofi and Reed back in the ring, Kofi dodged more offense from Xavier off the top, but walked into a rolling kick. Strickland hit a wild mid-air House Call to Xavier, and Creed and Kofi downed him once again for good measure with a double team move to allow Strickland to hit the second House Call for the win.