Backstage Report On Ivy Nile's WWE Status

A new update has provided information about Ivy Nile's status and her future in WWE.

The American Made star has been off television since March, having last featured on "WWE Raw," but has wrestled on WWE's Main Event show. "Fightful Select" has reported that WWE has had plans for the wrestler for some time, with the creative team reportedly having a "big change" in store for her.

The outlet also noted that Nile's current contract with WWE will expire soon, and they haven't heard if she has negotiated a new deal with the promotion yet. The report, though, said that WWE's plans for her could indicate that she has a future in the company. A recent report had indicated that the contracts of a few main roster stars will expire sometime in October this year.

Despite not featuring on the main roster since March, Nile has remained a presence on the Main Event show, wrestling a number of "WWE NXT" stars like Thea Hail, Wendy Choo, and Lizzy Rain, to name a few. Nile has been a fixture on "Raw" since 2023, having been called up from "NXT" alongside her American Made partners, the Creed Brothers, with the trio joining forces with Chad Gable to form the group.