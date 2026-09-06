Bully Ray: Vince McMahon Brought The Dudleys Back To WWE For A Specific Purpose

Following their disagreement, Bully claims McMahon sat them down ahead of the next "WWE Raw," where the former WWE Chairman pitched a more cohesive plan for The Dudley Boyz. "'I want you to get The New Day over, I want you to get The Usos over, and I want you to get The Wyatts over,'" the veteran recalled. "Even though I didn't agree with the exact way Vince wanted it done, I'm proud to say that all of those three teams went on to, you know, bigger and better [things]."

Bully then acknowledged that The New Day ended up breaking the record he and D-Von set for most tag title reigns, and then made a bold claim about The Uso's future in WWE. "I believe The Usos will go on to break The New Day's record one day," he proclaimed. "I was proud of the body of work. We did the best we could with the hand we were dealt."

According to Bully, McMahon was genuinely happy with the way they put the aforementioned teams over, so he offered them a three-year contract. Unfortunately, by the third year, Bully felt he couldn't continue because of how disgruntled he was by their booking.

"This is the story of when I went to Vince. I said, 'Sorry, Vince, I can't do this anymore.' He said, 'What are you talking about?'" Bully recalled. "I said, 'You did this, this, and this.' I'm like, 'You can't rebuild us anymore! We've been basically jobbed out for a year!' To the point where we were putting over make-shift tag teams of Cardona and 'insert-name-here.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.