Dave Meltzer Speculates On AEW Creative Plans For Will Ospreay & Andrade

At AEW All In, Will Ospreay became the Men's World Champion and Andrade El Idolo won the Casino Gauntlet match to become the Number One contender for that title. Both Ricochet and Gabe Kidd made it known that they wanted title shots. El Idolo joined United Empire as the fifth person in the 5-on-5 main event of "Dynamite". In the closing moments of the show, we learned that the first title defense will come against none other than Jon Moxley.

On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer speculated on why El Idolo is not the first challenger.

"The storyline they're doing is that Andrade isn't in a hurry to cash in that match and that he's first looking at making successful title defenses of the National title. So it sounds like it's not going to be this week or next week or right away, that it may be a little time down [the road]."

Meltzer also notes that Ospreay versus MJF will be a major main event, but isn't sure when it'll be. He thinks Tony Khan will have multiple men vying for the title like he did with MJF this year. El Idolo will defend the National title against Kidd on this week's "AEW Collision."

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