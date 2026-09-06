Eric Bischoff Names Pro Wrestlers He Views As 'Method Actors'

Character work is an important part of pro wrestling, and those who have mastered it have become iconic in the industry. However, even among the greats, there are a select few who take it to another level. During an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Eric Bischoff named the stars he believes lived out their characters like nobody else.

"Living the gimmick is method acting. In sports entertainment, it's living your gimmick 24/7, brother. Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin," he said. "There's very little difference between their real personalities and their TV characters, except for that on TV, they turn up the volume a little bit ... Undertaker lived the gimmick. They're method actors!"

Bischoff further expanded on Flair, who has been known for his antics outside the ring, corroborating the wild stories about "The Nature Boy."

"I'm not even sure he even knew who Richard Fliehr was anymore. Not is, was — that's how deep Ric Flair is into being Ric Flair," Bischoff stated. He quickly added that this isn't something he sees as a flaw, and praised the commitment that Flair and Hogan had to their characters long after retirement. "It became who Hulk was, like it has become who Ric Flair is."