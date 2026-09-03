WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/28/2026

After recording viewership totals above the 1.2 million mark for most of the summer, "WWE SmackDown" posted its lowest rating since the July 3 edition of the show this past Friday.

According to Wrestlenomics and STV, "SmackDown" averaged 1,124,000 viewers and posted a 0.23 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, the blue brand's total viewership fell by 12%, but the real decline was in the 18-49 demo, which was down by 28%. Along with spoilers leaking ahead of time due to last week's episode being taped, "SmackDown" also faced stiff competition on Friday night, with 10 NFL pre-season games taking place.

In addition to "SmackDown's" numbers dipping last week, the show has also failed to grow its audience over the last year, with viewership decreasing by 8% since August 2025. That said, perhaps more concerning is "SmackDown's" performance in the 18-49 demo over the last 12 months, with the category being down by 21% since this time last year. Over the summer, "SmackDown's" audience peaked at nearly 1.5 million viewers, which was the episode that followed SummerSlam.

Despite the low rating on Friday, "SmackDown's" ticket sales were strong for the episode, with 10,550 fans filling the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. By comparison, Friday's episode sold more tickets than WWE's last two visits to Cleveland, both of which sold under 10,000 seats. However, the Rocket Arena hosted both "SmackDown" and a taped episode of "WWE Raw" in the same night that also featured an appearance from Roman Reigns, which seemed to move the needle.

Going forward, it remains to be seen how "SmackDown" will perform as summer comes to a close, and despite NFL not being a threat on Friday nights, NHL and NBA action is returning for the 2026-27 season in the near future.