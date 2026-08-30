WWE SmackDown Spoilers From 8/28 Taping In Cleveland Reportedly Revealed

This past Friday, double tapings were held for the August 31 edition of "WWE Raw" and September 4 edition of "WWE SmackDown" at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Full spoilers for Friday's episode of "SmackDown" are below, courtesy of PWInsider.

After causing several interferences recently, Sami Zayn opens the show by explaining his reasoning on why he's causing so much havoc. In his defense, Zayn argues that only a "good guy" should be the Undisputed WWE Champion. And that good guy is him. That said, he gets confronted by GUNTHER, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens after declaring he gets his shot for the title first before any of them.

Speaking of the current Undisputed Champion, CM Punk gives Johnny Gargano a pep talk that turns into a title challenge. To the champion's surprise, Gargano springs out of his comatose state after accepting Punk's offer. In the main event, Punk retains his championship against Gargano, but it appears there were several interferences throughout the match.

Also on the men's side, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki (former NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi), now collectively known now as Bakusai, defeated The Miz and Kit Wilson in their debut tag team match. Lastly, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton trade any last verbal shots they have towards one another ahead of their match at Sunday Night's Main Event on September 6.

Regarding the WWE Women's Champion, Chelsea Green is informed during her talk with "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis that she will defend her championship against Nia Jax on the September 11 edition of "SmackDown" in Mexico City. After that announcement, Jax defeated Tiffany Stratton.

Paige and Nikki Bella are trading their online rhetoric for a good old fashioned knock-down, drag-out fight on September 11, after Paige got in Bella's face during her backstage interview. Elsewhere, Tatum Paxley and Charlotte Flair gained a victory over the Women's Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid in a non-title match. And Giulia got her revenge on Blake Monroe, though their rematch never came to fruition.