WWE Tag Team Name For Shinsuke Nakamura & Kyoki Reportedly Revealed

A new tag team has joined the ranks in WWE, with Shinsuke Nakamura recruiting Kyoki, aka former New Japan Pro Wrestling Junior Heavyweight star Hiromi Takahashi, to be his partner against WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga. But while Nakamura unveiled Kyoki one week ago on "SmackDown," the duo were mum about their team name. As it turns out, they may have just been waiting for the trademark news to emerge. False Finish reports that WWE has trademarked the name Bakusai, with the anticipation it will be used as the team name for Nakamura and Kyoki going forward.

WWE's trademark of Bakusai is expected to be the official name for Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki pic.twitter.com/17EcBemYgF — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) August 25, 2026

The union between Nakamura and Kyoki is an interesting one for fans familiar with their careers, as though their times in New Japan did overlap in the early 2010s, the duo have never actually teamed together before, or even worked against each other as opponents. At the time, Kyoki was a young lion in the New Japan system, as well as on excursion for several years in CMLL, where he worked under the name Kamaitachi and feuded with another WWE co-worker in Dragon Lee.

By the time Kyoki returned to New Japan in late 2016, Nakamura had moved on from New Japan to WWE; Kyoki would instead become a part of Tetsuya Naito's Los Ingobernables de Japon stable, alongside yet another WWE co-worker Naruko. It is unclear when Nakamura and Kyoki will make their in-ring debut as a tag team, as the duo reportedly did not wrestle a match during WWE's taping of "SmackDown" this past Monday following "Raw." However, Kyoki has already gotten his feet wet, working dark match prior to the "Raw" portion of the tapings, defeating Kit Wilson.