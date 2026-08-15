Paige Responds To Nikki Bella After Promo Segment Cut From WWE SmackDown Broadcast

Hell hath no fury like a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion scorned. Though Paige's promo did not air on this week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," WWE released her full retort digitally on X [formerly known as Twitter] following Nikki Bella's threatening comments last week. However, their war of words officially began immediately after the upload.

It all began when Paige posted "lol" after WWE published her vignette online. Nikki would then comment on X with, "What was that @Saraya ??? I think I missed what you said [woman tipping hand and nail polish emojis]."

What was that @Saraya ??? I think I missed what you said. 💁🏻‍♀️💅🏼 — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) August 15, 2026

Then, the spice sizzled, when the former NXT Women's and Diva's Champion fired back with, "You'd think you'd want women to have segments instead of being cut. You've always been full of s***. It's alright I'll just see ya in person next week bb [heart emoji]." Nikki replied with, "I mean at this point hopefully [woman shrugging her shoulders emoji]." In the midst of Paige and Nikki's verbal potshots, a fan addressed that Paige was trending at the time of their exchange. Paige responded to that mention with, "Wait where's Nikki?.. oh wait. No one gives a s*** [face with tears of joy emoji]."

Paige had quite the fairytale comeback this past April at WrestleMania 42. She was asked to replace Nikki in the Women's Tag Team Championship match with Brie, after the Hall of Famer was sidelined with an ankle injury. Brie and Paige ended up winning the match. An unstoppable force, the duo conquered several top challengers before ultimately losing their titles to Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 18.

Their relationship took a turn for the worse when Paige, Brie, and Nikki took another loss to Fatal Influence at SummerSlam earlier this month. This defeat led Nikki and Brie to turn on Paige. Brie is currently out of the action after sustaining a broken scapula in their SummerSlam match.