Brie Bella Reveals Return Timeline For Shoulder Injury She Suffered At WWE SummerSlam

Last Saturday on night one of WWE SummerSlam, Brie Bella walked out of the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis injured. Days later, the former Women's Tag Team Champion posted on social media that she had broken her scapula (shoulder blade). Taking the good with the bad, she revealed her injury will not require surgery. However, Brie Mode will be on the shelf for several months, according to her announcement on "The Nikki & Brie Show."

"I'm out three to six months. It all depends how my scapula heals," the Hall of Famer revealed. "I was freaking out 'cause they were like, 'You can't work out for eight weeks...and two weeks if you wanna go on your walks outside, 'cause you cannot fall.' I was like, 'Wait, eight weeks?' I've put in so much work and time...I just hope it doesn't feel like I'm starting from the beginning."

In their six-woman tag team match, Brie was on the receiving end of a cannonball by Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence. Brie's shoulder felt the ramifications of that move when it crashed into the steel stairs on the outside of the ring. She clarified that no one is to blame for this incident gone wrong: "I do want to say that it's nobody's fault. My injury, it's part of the business."

Though the twin magic will be put on hold temporarily, Nikki Bella is back to full health after an ankle injury kept her off WWE programming in late March up until her return at SummerSlam. At the end of their match last Saturday, Nikki attacked Paige. Even though WWE Officials told Brie to stay out of it because of her injury, she joined her sister in the beatdown, partially.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki and Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.