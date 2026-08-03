Brie Bella Confirms Injury Suffered At WWE SummerSlam 2026: 'Let The Recovery Begin'

Brie Mode will be deactivated for the unforeseeable future, as Brie Bella confirmed on social media that she broke her scapula (shoulder blade) during her six-woman tag team match at SummerSlam on Saturday. On Monday, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support during this unfortunate time. Though she is disheartened her injury occurred immediately after her sister Nikki returned to in-ring action from her ankle injury, she is ready and willing to get back in the ring as soon as possible.

"I wanted to thank you all for sending me all the love, warm wishes and prayers," Brie wrote. "When I was sitting in the hospital, I was reading everything you guys were sending my way, love you all!!! Unfortunately I'll be out for a bit. I broke my scapula. If there's one thing I know about my sister and I is that we don't let broken bones stop us. Not sure how I finished that match, but I do believe between the adrenaline, passion for the business and the love for all the women I work with, it gave me the drive to finish. Now my new journey starts...if there is one thing I know about Brie Mode, she always finds a way to come back to her wrestling home. Let the recovery begin."

It appears the Hall of Famer's injury occurred after taking a cannonball from Jacy Jayne on the outside of the ring into the steel stairs. Brie, Nikki, and Paige were ultimately defeated by Fatal Influence. After their loss, Nikki turned on Paige. Brie got a few stomps in, but did not fully participate in the ambush. It was at that time when spectators noticed Brie clutching her right shoulder. On the SummerSlam post-show on Saturday, WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was the first to officially break the news of her injury.