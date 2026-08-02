Triple H Confirms Brie Bella Suffered Injury In WWE SummerSlam 2026 Match

Night one of SummerSlam is now in the books. Unfortunately, some of the wrestlers featured that night didn't leave the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis completely unscathed. During their triple threat match against Fatal Influence, it appears Brie Bella suffered an injury to her right shoulder. After her twin sister Nikki Bella attacked Paige post-match, spectators saw Brie clutching her shoulder as she watched Nikki tear into their former friend. On the SummerSlam post-show, WWE's CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque confirmed that Brie is injured, and that she was assessed at the time of his interview.

"Yeah, she's injured," Levesque said. "I don't have an update yet. We've taken her. She was here, got some treatment done here, has been taken to the hospital to get some scans done. Don't have a clean answer on it yet. I know she hurt her shoulder. It seems pretty bad, but I don't have an answer yet. Hopefully we will soon. Hopefully, it won't be as bad as we thought it was, but that's the nature of the game." Some have speculated that Brie's injury occurred during the steel stairs spot with Jacy Jayne. But that has not been confirmed as of this report.

The Hall of Famer twins made their full-time comebacks, with Nikki's in 2025 and Brie's earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. At WrestleMania 42 in April, Brie, along with Paige, won the Women's Tag Team Championships for the first time in their WWE careers. They would carry the titles up until Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden last month before losing them to Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

Nikki recently returned to in-ring action after being sidelined with an ankle injury in late March. Her first match back from injury was on Saturday, though her team took the fall to Fatal Influence.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.