WWE HOFer Nikki Bella Still Buzzing After Comeback

Nikki Bella is elated to have returned at "WWE SmackDown" and spoke excitedly about wrestling at SummerSlam.

Bella had been sidelined with an ankle injury that had kept her out of action since the end of March. After being medically cleared, she came to the rescue of her sister, Brie Bella, and her tag team partner, Paige, following Fatal Influence's attack on them. The former WWE Divas Champion spoke on "The Nikki & Brie Show" about her return and how special the moment was for her.

"It feels so good; no, I feel amazing. I'm still on a high. It's only been not even 24 hours. You know, with comebacks, as you know, you never know what to expect and all the different things. And the crowd was so amazing. That pop was so amazing. I loved just every moment of it, what we all did in the ring, to be back with you and Paige. I just had so much fun with you and Paige yesterday," she said.

Nikki acknowledged the love and attention her return received on social media, claiming that the story trended No. 1 in the sports category and ranked just behind LeBron James worldwide. The Hall of Famer also noted that her return was ranked No. 5 in WWE's Top 10 moments of the week, a spot she said she was grateful for but believed should have been higher. She also spoke about her excitement over competing at SummerSlam alongside her sister and Paige.

"And look, we're on the road to SummerSlam. We're literally like five days away, and to be back at SummerSlam is just a dream. With you and Paige, too. It's like, such a dream," added Bella.

Nikki Bella will be back in action at this weekend's SummerSlam, when she, Brie, and Paige will take on Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag match.