Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk Reportedly Filmed New Role For ABC Series

When WWE Undisputed World Champion CM Punk isn't busy in the ring, you can often catch him on the set of a movie or a TV show. Last year, he voiced Zebro Zerbowski in "Zootopia 2" alongside World Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns. He also appeared in four episodes of Netflix's "Revival", and played a deputy in AMC's "Night Patrol". Punk has reportedly booked another TV role.

According to PWInsider Elite, Punk was cast on the ABC series, "RJ Decker". It was reported that Punk recently filmed an episode that was shot in Florida and there is no word on what his role is. The show is primarily filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina with some of the series being shot in Florida.

The second season of "RJ Decker" premieres on Tuesday September 15 at 10 PM ET. The show is named after the main character, who is a former newspaper photographer-turned-ex-con. Following his release from prison, Decker works as a private investigator in South Florida. Decker works on cases with the support of his journalist ex-wife, her police detective wife, and a benefactor who could get him sent back to prison. Season two will focus on the death of a prominent character who was killed in the season finale.