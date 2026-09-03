Backstage News On Decision To Crown Grayson Waller As WWE NXT Champion

Just one month after returning to "WWE NXT," Grayson Waller once again found gold around his waist when he defeated Tony D'Angelo, Zilla Fatu and Cruz Montana at NXT Heatwave this past weekend to become the brand's top champion. Waller's title win was somewhat of a surprise, as many believed a D'Angelo retention or Montana being crowned as the new champion was on the horizon, but according to a new report, the "Aussie Icon" winning the belt has been the plan for weeks.

On Thursday, WrestleVotes on Fightful Select reported that the decision to put the NXT Championship on Waller materialized shortly after he returned to the developmental brand in July. When Senior VP of Talent Development, Creative, Shawn Michaels heard that Waller would be rejoining "NXT," discussions to make him world champion happened almost immediately, with WrestleVotes noting that many within WWE view the Australian star as a top heel.

For those concerned about D'Angelo's position in "NXT" now that he's no longer champion, WrestleVotes is also reporting that the decision to have him lose the title at Heatwave is not an indictment of his character. However, after speaking with multiple WWE sources, WrestleVotes confirmed that D'Angelo is not being considered for a main roster call-up at this time and is scheduled to compete in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on the September 8 edition of "NXT."

Following Heatwave, Waller appeared on "NXT" on Tuesday to brag about his title win, but he would be interrupted by Montana, D'Angelo, Saquon Shugars, EK Prosper, Mason Rook and Keanu Carver, all of whom want a shot at the world championship. The six-man tag match next week will feature all six competitors, with the winners advancing to a triple threat match on the September 15 episode of "NXT" in order to determine a number one contender for Waller's title.