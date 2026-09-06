John Cena Thought This WWE Match With Bray Wyatt Was The Last Of His Career

At Saturday Night's Main Event late last year, John Cena officially retired from pro wrestling after tapping out to GUNTHER with a smile on his face. However, per Cena himself during an interview with Metro, at point he believed his memorable clash against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 would be his last match.

"Honestly, no kidding, I thought the Firefly Fun House was going to be the last match of my career," he told Metro. "I really did think that the Firefly Fun House match was going to be the tail end, and that was kind of a meta journey for me through facing all of my demons, and then letting go."

Cena previously commented on working with Wyatt in the match, praising the late wrestler's creativity and proclaiming that the two of them were cut from the same storyteller cloth. Wyatt defeated Cena in the cinematic contest back in 2020, at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wyatt passed away in 2023.