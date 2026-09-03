Kofi & Austin Creed Say WWE's Big E & Peter Rosenberg Helped With AEW New Level Theme

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are now officially known as Kofi and Austin Creed after making their AEW debuts at last weekend's All In: London pay-per-view. As a tag team, they've also rebranded themselves into The New Level, with The New Day name in their rearview mirror.

During an appearance with "The Ariel Helwani Show," Kofi explained how a simple thought made from the treadmill eventually spawned their AEW team name and the theme song attached to it, "New Level" by A$AP Ferg and Future.

"Austin had the vision, and this is probably a month-and-a-half into the unemployment phase. He's like, 'Hey, next time we come out, I've been listening to A$AP Ferg. I want to come out to New Level,'" Kofi recalled. "Sometimes you throw things out in the universe that are just so far off that it's like, 'Ah, that would be great, man,' but you don't actually think that it's going to happen ... we're going back and forth with names. We have a couple that are okay. Then Austin, he had brought up 'New Level' again. He's like, 'I'm listening to New Level right now.' I go, 'Hey, wait a minute. Is that the name? Is that the one?' And then Austin's wife was in the background like, 'Yeah, I like it.' I was like, 'Yeah,' and then you start visualizing it. We knew at that point that was it."

Kofi and Creed later unveiled their new names, entrance tune, and alliance with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland before an electric crowd in London. Together, the three went on to capture the AEW World Trios Championships after outlasting a competitive field in the first-ever Trios Roulette Royale. The New Level's "AEW Dynamite" debut proved equally successful as they and Strickland defended the titles against The Rascalz. Like All In, "New Level" could then be heard blaring throughout the venue speakers.