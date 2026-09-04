TNA Impact 9/3/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Frankie Kazarian. I'm hoping you mean well when it comes to Avery Styles, but why meddle in someone's business that isn't yours to meddle in? You interfered in what could have been a great upcoming match for both Styles and AJ Francis, and could have boosted their careers in TNA. Why?

Look, I'm going to level with you. I had to skim real fast through a few articles to understand the controversy that surrounded the younger Styles prior to his TNA signing. I kept hearing, "He should have set up the chairs," and I thought, "Ha ha. I have no idea what that means, but it's funny!" Okay, now that I'm aware of the situation, Styles' first match against Francis would have been excellent, as Francis is known for his own locker room issues, so that's something that could've been worked into their match. But Kazarian, you blew it!

Now, keep this piece posted somewhere close, as my mind changes frequently, but at this moment, I have to agree with something WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently said. Ray pushed TNA management to figure out and stick with a heelish plan for Francis. And for once in a very blue moon, I agree with him. I believe Francis is not one, but the heel of TNA. He's got the look, the stinky aura (in a good way for a heel), and knows when and where to rub his ego. A match with Styles might have skyrocketed that heel launch he's so desperately needed since joining in 2024. However, wherever they're going with this, it's now delayed because of Kazarian. Tsk. Tsk.

Written by Brie Coder