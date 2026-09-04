TNA Impact 9/3/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
Another "TNA Impact" is in the books, and it's an episode that ended on a bit of a sour note, with some of our staff feeling like the main event was essentially a waste of time.
There were some highlights, though, including the continued ascent of two members of the Knockouts division, as well as a new addition to the company. On the flip side, beyond the main event, some moments left us wanting a bit more. There was even one match that caused some polarized reactions amongst our team.
If you're looking to get caught up on every single thing that took place on tonight's show, go ahead and take a look at our "TNA Impact" 9/3/2026 results. Those who merely want the bullet points along with our own commentary are already in the right place, so let's go ahead and get started.
Hated: One too many squash matches
If done right, squash matches can be quite beneficial. They can highlight a wrestler's strength and boost their overall image in a wrestling promotion. As we saw tonight with BDE vs. Dutch, they can also enhance or carve a storyline. On a two-hour wrestling show, though, I'd like to see a maximum of one squash match. Otherwise, I feel like I'm being robbed of in-ring action.
After seeing tonight's "Impact" episode, you can officially consider me robbed.
AJ Francis opened the show with a fast victory over Brent Oakley. Almost as quickly as he did that, he then pivoted his attention to TNA's newest male signee, Avery Styles. I thought Francis' idea of Avery facing an "AJ" that wasn't his father was a fun one, especially if it'd be his first opponent in TNA. If that pitch was the true focus of Francis' outing tonight, however, then why have him wrestle beforehand?
The abrupt pivot made the match preceding it feel unnecessary, like the one minute screen time attached to it could have been designated elsewhere on the show. The fact that it wasn't the only squash match of the night didn't help its cause either. It just made Francis' match feel even more inessential, despite the interesting promo that followed.
Written by Ella Jay
Loved: A beneficial tag team finish
Given a variety of factors, tonight's Knockouts tag team match (Indi Hartwell and Harley Hudson vs. Xia Brookside and Zoey Serrano) arguably produced the best outcome for most competitors.
Hartwell made Brookside, the Knockouts World Champion, tap out, which naturally positions the Aussie as a potential next challenger for the coveted title. Whether TNA actually follows through with that logic has yet to be seen. The finish surrounding it certainly lends credence to Hartwell's long-time declaration of being a future Knockouts Champion, however. It also showed an element rarely seen in Hartwell's arsenal: a nasty submission hold.
Hudson, meanwhile, gains her second straight victory after a less-than-impressive first year with TNA. Recently, she defeated Alisha Edwards to keep her job in the company (in storyline). Now, she technically has a victory over the Knockouts World Champion and the newest KO division signee, who previously worked in pro wrestling's top promotion. Time will tell if Hudson's comeback is a long-term one, but for right now, she seems to be on a promising track.
For Serrano, this match marked her "Impact" in-ring debut, and though she walked away as a loser, she was neither pinned nor submitted. She was actually taken out of the equation, courtesy of a crossbody from Hudson. So did she really lose? Technically, yes, but the finish purposely protected her. The mid-match moment in which she attacked a fan at ringside also gave her new character some heat, which is something you want as a heel in a new promotion.
Written by Ella Jay
Hated: Frankie Kazarian... stay out of it!!
Frankie Kazarian. I'm hoping you mean well when it comes to Avery Styles, but why meddle in someone's business that isn't yours to meddle in? You interfered in what could have been a great upcoming match for both Styles and AJ Francis, and could have boosted their careers in TNA. Why?
Look, I'm going to level with you. I had to skim real fast through a few articles to understand the controversy that surrounded the younger Styles prior to his TNA signing. I kept hearing, "He should have set up the chairs," and I thought, "Ha ha. I have no idea what that means, but it's funny!" Okay, now that I'm aware of the situation, Styles' first match against Francis would have been excellent, as Francis is known for his own locker room issues, so that's something that could've been worked into their match. But Kazarian, you blew it!
Now, keep this piece posted somewhere close, as my mind changes frequently, but at this moment, I have to agree with something WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently said. Ray pushed TNA management to figure out and stick with a heelish plan for Francis. And for once in a very blue moon, I agree with him. I believe Francis is not one, but the heel of TNA. He's got the look, the stinky aura (in a good way for a heel), and knows when and where to rub his ego. A match with Styles might have skyrocketed that heel launch he's so desperately needed since joining in 2024. However, wherever they're going with this, it's now delayed because of Kazarian. Tsk. Tsk.
Written by Brie Coder
Loved: The Righteous have an offer for BDE
TNA has planted all the seeds they need for BDE to inevitably turn on Rich Swann to join The Righteous, and it should be only a matter of time before we see that happen on our screens. While the result may be a rather predictable one, sometimes it's more about the journey than it is the destination.
I have never seen anything like Dutch and Vincent offering for Dutch to lay down and for BDE to just straight up pin him in order for him to emerge as the victor of the match. Not only did The Righteous masterfully put BDE into a lose-lose situation, but it made for a really compelling angle seeing the contrast of BDE's upbeat and honest character against Vincent and Dutch's corrupted and morally great character.
I thoroughly enjoyed watching this play out and actually worked to further the ongoing storyline rather than just repeat the same story beat continuously over again, and liked the little cliffhanger it ended on with The Righteous just deciding to straight up carry BDE to the back for (presumably) their own nefarious reasons. At the end of the day, it was the talent that all four men involved in this have as wrestlers took this from essentially a glorified squash match to a highlight of this edition of "Impact."
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: Special Agent Zero excitement
The main event of this week's "Impact" was actually going fairly well, with Trey Miguel facing Jason Hotch over who had the right to challenge International Champion Mustafa Ali first. Both men were guaranteed rematches for the title they formerly held, but they had to fight to find out who would be first.
Or so it would have been if Special Agent Zero didn't rock up and take them both out, throwing the match to the wayside and ensuring that there is no immediate challenger for Ali. Ali said after his Lockdown win over Hotch that he would sustained injuries, and a report came out afterward to say that the injury is legitimate.
So there is certainly a chance that the reason Ali did not get a number one contender tonight was because he can't defend any time soon. But regardless of whether it is to patch an unavoidable issue, it's annoying that this match couldn't have found a natural resolution.
Miguel and Hotch were working a really good contest and one that really called for a victor, and that's what made Zero's interference feel all the more egregious. It doesn't ever feel good when the main event ends with a non-finish, so to mitigate that there should be some form of great closing angle to follow it and leave fans with something to talk about.
This show had a good finish on its hands with two options and somehow managed to end with a third option. That's a real shame.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Some much-needed new blood
Heading into tonight's "Impact," I don't recall ever having seen Joe Alonzo in action, so I had no real expectations for his match against KC Navarro. The two of them put on a solid performance, but even more exciting was Alonzo's promo before the match.
Much of what Alonzo stated has been said before by other wrestling heels, so the actual content of the promo wasn't groundbreaking, but his delivery caught my attention. Both inside TNA and beyond this promotion, many wrestlers are stilted or awkward when they deliver promos, but despite "Impact" being a new platform for Alonzo, he came across remarkably comfortable on the mic.
It's clear he has plenty of experience; Alonzo has made TNA appearances before, though he's wrestled exclusively on "Xplosion" and in a dark match. In addition to being a former fixture of the NWA for a time, Alonzo has also wrestled in both WWE and AEW. He's undoubtedly a welcome addition to the roster, and I'm excited to see what he brings to the table in the coming weeks.
Written by Nick Miller