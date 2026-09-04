Austin Creed Comments On First AEW Trios Title Defense On Dynamite, Puts Over Rascalz

New AEW star Austin Creed has reacted to his first win on "AEW Dynamite," when he, Kofi, and Swerve Strickland successfully defended their trios title.

Creed and his two tag team partners wrestled on this week's "Dynamite," days after they won the AEW World Trios Championship, defeating The Rascalz. After the match, Creed posted a series of photos from the show on social media, as well as a message to his opponents, praising them and stating that they will one day hold the trios title.



"Told you it was time to get to work.... 1st title defense successful. The Rascals put us through hell! @dezmondxavierofficial @zacharywentzofficial and @reeds.world definitely have trios gold in their future. Wednesday just wasnt the night. Brush it off boys and come back at us better and stronger. We will be waiting for ya! In other news. CHECK THE BODY!!!!" said Creed.

The trio, following their win, even had a face-off with former AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, teasing a potential match between the two teams. That match, though, won't take place at the promotion's next pay-per-view, All Out, which will be held later this month, as The Young Bucks will face the tag team champions, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, and FTR in a ladder match.

