WWE NXT GM Robert Stone Reveals Teams For High-Stakes Six-Man Tag Match Next Tuesday

The hunt to determine Grayson Waller's first challenger is on, with six men putting forth their names on this week's episode of "WWE NXT." Those same six stars will first have to work together if they want to move closer to a potential NXT Championship opportunity, though.

On X, "WWE NXT" General Manager Robert Stone revealed the dynamics for next week's high-stakes six-man tag match, where the winners will move on to face each other the following week in a triple threat number one contender's match. Whoever emerges victorious in that three-way will then battle Waller for the NXT Championship at a time and place yet to be announced. The initial tag bout is as follows: Tony D'Angelo, Mason Rook, and Saquon Shugars vs. EK Prosper, Cruz Montana, and Keanu Carver.

Who will earn their spot in the No. 1 Contender Triple Threat Match NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT? 👀@MrStoneWWE pic.twitter.com/4dLYSn1Tvs — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 3, 2026

Waller captured the NXT Championship at "NXT" Heatwave by pinning D'Angelo, the preceding titleholder, in a fatal-four-way main event. The title bout also included Montana (formerly known as Mike Santana) and Zilla Fatu, both of whom just recently signed with WWE. In Waller's case, he had returned to the "NXT" brand after a period of inactivity on WWE's main roster.

Waller has previously shared a ring with Montana and D'Angelo. The other four potential contenders have never faced him, however, meaning the odds of a first-time matchup are high.

Elsewhere on next week's "NXT," Kelani Jordan will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Jaida Parker; NXT North American Champion Jackson Drake will also put his title on the line against Tavion Heights.