WWE Champion CM Punk Explains Why He Worked Recent NXT Live Event, Says He'll Be Back

Last month, Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk showed up at a "WWE NXT" live event in Petersburg, Virginia and teamed with Myles Borne and Tavion Heights to defeat The Vanity Project. It's almost unheard of for a main roster star to appear at a house show for the developmental brand, let alone one of the company's top champions, but during the backstage vlog for the event, Punk explained why he decided to pay a visit to WWE's third brand.

"There's a very selfish motivation for me being here. I want to stay ready. Yes, I'm the champion, yes, I wrestle on television, but to me, I don't wrestle often enough. I need more reps. I think I'm better the more often I wrestle. There is an element to giving back though, obviously. I have great respect for this business and I'm just following in the footsteps of the people who came before me."

Punk also commented on the quality of the entire card for the live event and claimed that he intends on returning to "NXT" again.

"I thought it was a tremendous show from top to bottom. The kids are alright. The future I feel is in good hands. I thought everybody, across the board, worked their ass off. Overall, I mean, the show's a 9 out of a 10, I think, maybe an 11, I don't know. I had fun. I will be back."

Although Punk picked up the win at the house show, the most viral moment to come out of the event was his backstage interaction with Grayson Waller, who told the "Best In The World" that he needs to "ask for permission" the next time he wants to wrestle for "NXT."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.