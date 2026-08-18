Grayson Waller Posts Backstage Confrontation With CM Punk At WWE NXT Live Event

When Grayson Waller returned to "NXT" a few weeks ago with a searing promo, many compared his work to that of CM Punk's legendary pipebomb promo. So it was more than a bit ironic when the two came face to face a few weeks later. Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, Waller posted video from this past weekend's "NXT" live event, where he confronted Punk backstage after the Undisputed WWE Champion wrestled a six man tag match.

"My name is Grayson, not mark," Waller said in an accompanying post.

The video shows Waller immediately getting in Punk's face, leading to the two getting into a heated back and forth exchange that prompted security to get between them. At certain points, Waller can be heard telling Punk that he would be coming for him after winning the NXT Championship, and he is later heard loudly declaring "I'm not a fan of you." Waller would even exchange words with other "NXT" talent before finally being escorted away; the security could then be seen apologizing to Punk for Waller's actions.

It's unclear whether the Waller-Punk interaction was done to set up a program between the two on "NXT," or was merely done because of Punk's one night appearance at a live event. Regardless, it is now the second angle to involve Punk in recent memory where a prospective rival has insinuated that Punk is unlikeable, following Kevin Owens' remarks towards Punk over the last several weeks on "SmackDown." Unlike with Waller, the Owens-Punk interactions are guaranteed to have a payoff, as Punk will defend the Undisputed WWE Title against Owens this Friday in Toronto, Canada.