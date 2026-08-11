Nattie Believes WWE NXT Run Could Reinvigorate Grayson Waller's Career

It's been a couple weeks now since Grayson Waller returned to "NXT" with a controversial promo burying several members of the roster, and Waller appeared to succeed in getting attention, as the promo continues to be discussed. Some, like WWE star and occasional "NXT" guest Nattie Neidhart, believe this promo could lead to a run that reinvigorates Waller's career. Discussing it on "Busted Open Radio" five days ago, Neidhart said she believes this because the promo not only generated buzz, but it sets up Waller for an endless supply of feuds down in "NXT."

"I think what was so great about it was that it was thought provoking," she said. "It got everybody engaging, it got everybody talking, it got everybody going, saying a million things. Like, I know Tristan Angels at 'NXT,' he put out a tweet saying 'Well, this guy just got demoted and sent back down to developmental' or something like that. And here's the thing — Tristan, he's allowed to feel how he wants to feel too, because Grayson took a shot at them.

"Grayson basically said what he said, he said 'The guys here at NXT need to step up their game.' So Tristan fired back. I think competition and I think ... everybody being competitive makes everybody better. And if Grayson p****d off people, let's see ... Grayson's got an angle with everybody. Now I wouldn't mind seeing Grayson in a match with Tristan. There's definitely built in angles with everyone, and maybe fires have been lit everywhere."

While it remains to be seen what happens with Waller, the promo has at least gotten him into the NXT Championship picture. On "NXT's" upcoming episode, Waller will wrestle new "NXT" star, and a target of his promo, Cruz Montana, with the winner of the match becoming #1 contender for Tony D'Angelo and the NXT title.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription